Trump Praised Hitler: New Book

In a new book written by WSJ's Michael Bender, Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, Trump reportedly praised Hitler to his former Chief of Staff, General John Kelly.

"Well, Hitler did a lot of good things,” Trump said. Staffers in the room said Trump's remarks, "stunned Kelly."

Kelly “argued that the German people would have been better off poor than subjected to the Nazi genocide.”

Trump is always obsessed about money and "the economy," meaning for him the stock market. Kelly doubled down and said, "you cannot ever say anything supportive of Adolf Hitler. You just can’t.”

Trump's statement would stun anybody with a beating heart and a semblance of a working brain.

Trump could find some good things Jeffery Dahmer and Ted Bundy did in their lives as well -- when they weren't murdering and eating their many victims. So long as they made a buck for capitalists.

When Bender asked the traitorous ex-president to respond to this for his book, his spokesperson denied it.

David Chalian reminded CNN viewers of Trump's horrible Charlottesville response after a Neo-Nazi march resulted in a murder when he said, "Yeah, very fine people on both sides."

Trump is a proponent of the good genes or "racehorse theory" and has proclaimed that many times in public.

In September of 2020, during one of his rallies, the former president bragged about good genes, "You have good genes, you know that, right?" Trump said at a recent campaign rally. "You have good genes. A lot of it is about the genes, isn't it, don't you believe? The racehorse theory. You think we're so different? You have good genes in Minnesota."

"You have to be born lucky in the sense that you have to have the right genes," Trump told Oprah Winfrey in 1988.

The anti-Semitic "racehorse theory" was supported by his Father Fred.

In an interview for US TV channel PBS, the Republican presidential nominee’s biographer Michael D’Antonio claimed the candidate's father, Fred Trump, had taught him that the family’s success was genetic.

Trump on notorious anti-Semite Henry Ford: "Good bloodlines. If you believe in that stuff, you've got good blood." pic.twitter.com/Vvoeu8pSXX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2020

Henry Ford is a well known anti-Semitic, but he made some very fine cars too.

Jewish leaders decried Traitor Trump's constant bragging about his "superior genes."

Digby has an excellent piece in Salon: "Trump's "racehorse theory" of genetics is profoundly racist — it's also why he thinks he's a natural-born genius.

Lincoln: "four score and seven years ago"

FDR: "nothing to fear but fear itself"

Truman: "the buck stops here"

Eisenhower: "beware the military-industrial complex"

JFK: "ask not what your country can do for you"

Reagan: "tear down this wall"

Trump: "Hitler had some good ideas" — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 7, 2021

After Hitler's failed coup (1923 Beer Hall Putsch) he honored the 16 Nazi party members killed in that coup as martyrs. Trump is now doing the same with Ashli Babbitt. Trump is literally following Hitler's playbook making her a martyr for his cause. Trump wants violence-Period — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 7, 2021

