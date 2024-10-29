Thug Trump Threatens 'Nasty' Michelle Obama: She Made A ‘Big Mistake'

Interestingly, Donald J. Trump has not gone after former President Barack Obama, except to emphasize his middle name for xenophobic reasons. Still, Mrs. Obama is getting under his fragile skin. Trump was the one who circulated his birther trash conspiracy theories, and now he's big mad.

On Monday, Trump posted about Michelle Obama on Truth Social, calling her "out of control." Then, last night at his rally, he cautioned the former first lady that she had made a "big mistake" by being "nasty" to him at a rally in Atlanta.

"Michelle Obama," he said. "Oh, I always tried to be so nice and respectful."



Fact check: His pants are on fire.

"She opened up a little bit of a, a little bit of a box," Trump continued. "She opened up a little bit of something."

"Oh, she was nasty," he said. "Who shouldn't be that way? That was a big mistake that you made."

Lumpy was likely responding to Mrs. Obama's comments in Michigan on Saturday, where she tore into the disgraced former President for his "gross incompetence," "erratic behavior," and "obvious mental decline."

We've seen Trump's mental decline in real time. Michelle Obama has, too. She was only pointing out the obvious. Later on, "Lock her up chants" were launched by the crowd regarding Mrs. Obama. We've all seen this before.