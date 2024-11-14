Colbert Whacks Trump For Gaetz, Hegseth, Huckabee And Gabbard Picks

Stephen Colbert told his staff "maybe it will be different this time." Sadly, he's already been proven correct for all the wrong reasons.



Stephen Colbert Reassures Viewers Trump Will ‘Be Different This Time’: ‘It’s Already Way Worse’:

“It has been eight days since the election, and this is our fifth show since then, and for the last week, I’ve been walking around the building reminding everybody, Hey, this isn’t great, not the outcome I hope for. But this isn’t our first Trump rodeo. Almost eight years ago, we all saw him saunter down those Capitol steps, put his hand on a Bible, lie to the Chief Justice about defending the Constitution, and then give an extremely accurate speech about the coming American carnage,” Colbert said during his monologue.

“And I’ve been saying quite sincerely, ‘hey, let’s not get out over our skis here. Let’s take this one day at a time, maybe, maybe, betting against all logic and all previous experience, it’ll be different this time,” Colbert continued. “I was right, because it’s already way worse.”

“This afternoon, Donald Trump announced on truth social that he is nominating Matt Gaetz to be the Attorney General of the United States of America,” an incredulous Colbert exclaimed. “During the campaign, I thought if Trump won, he would do the worst things I could imagine. Turns out, I don’t have much of an imagination.”

“There is not enough Botox in the world to hide how shocked I am. There’s also not enough Botox in the world because Matt Gaetz used all of it,” Colbert added. This was of course a reference to Gaetz’s bizarre appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention.