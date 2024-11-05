Fox's Gutfeld Makes The Dumbest Excuse Yet For Why Trump May Get His Ass Kicked

Fox's Greg Gutfeld offered up a big huge heaping helping of pure projection while also giving one of the dumbest takes ever on why Trump might lose the election.

It's mainly been lots of happy talk about early voting over on Fox, discussing the issue purely in the context of party affiliation, ignoring the huge gender gap, and downplaying the potential crossover votes for Harris.

But you know they realize there may be trouble ahead for Trump when they're already making lame excuses like this one for why people may have voted against him.

During a discussion on closing remarks from the campaigns on this Monday's The Five, with most of the panel pretending Harris didn't have anything to run on other than attacking Trump, Jessica Tarlov tossed some cold water on that talking point by pointing out all of the policies that Harris has been campaigning on, which was followed by Greg Gutfeld making this ridiculous assertion about why some people may vote for Harris instead of Trump.

They're afraid of angry liberals harassing them.

GUTFELD: Well, I don't think you can compare the campaigns because Trump's campaign was much longer. […] Kamala was lucky. She only had to do it for 60 days and barely showed up. You know, I learned a lot in this segment. I didn't know any of that stuff. And I was like, I got nothing to add, although I will add this. The real closing argument to me is one of extortion. It's got that feeling that if Trump wins, we will scream and cry and burn and riot just like we did in 2016 for three years, and I do think that has an effect on people. It has an effect like, geez, I just, you know, I really don't care that much about who wins. I just want to be left alone and I don't want people yelling. I don't want protests. So you know what? I think that's the strongest, the strongest argument for Kamala Harris is that there's an ambivalent portion of society that just doesn't want to be harassed by liberals. And so the liberals are going to be screaming and saying, it's on you if she loses. So it's like, fine, whatever, I'll vote the crazy lady in. PIRRO: Boy, is that scary.

All that's old is new again. BLM!!!... Scary brown people are going to come burn down your neighborhoods if you vote for Trump!!! Be afraid!!! Be very afraid!!

All they've got is hatred, racism, sexism and division and perpetual white male grievance. Here's to hoping the sane among us have had enough of this.

This is also Fox gearing up with a permission structure if Trump would win to have a violent response to anyone protesting the election results. Gutfeld knows full well the ones we have to worry about with a violent response to the election results are the MAGA cult. As always, it's upside down land over on the Trump propaganda network.