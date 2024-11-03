Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Last call!
By TengrainNovember 3, 2024

Above, Bang on a Can performs Philip Glass' Closing. Yup, it's the end of the 2024 Goat Rodeo and today we look at the closing messages from the campaigns, both the Harris-Walz' and Team Evil's final arguments.

The Message Box says Trump is stumbling to the finish line.

Hackwhackers presents the very fine Harris-Walz Campaign's closing messages.

Adventus asserts that Team Evil is no more effective today than they were four years ago.

Balloon Juice asks, "Have you given it your all?"

Bonus Track: Shower Cap summarizes the week as only they can!

Thanks for letting me be your blog sherpa for a part of this very hectic week. It's been an honor, and I hope to be back soon!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon