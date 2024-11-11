Russian Teachers Pranked Into Wearing Tinfoil Hats At Schools

A prankster sent out orders on behalf of "United Russia" (a fictional entity) to wear tinfoil to protect against the effects of NATO satellites.
Russian Teachers Pranked Into Wearing Tinfoil Hats At Schools
Credit: Screenshot
By Ed ScarceNovember 11, 2024

"Helmets of the Fatherland," indeed. As the author of the prank noted later, "According to our legend, evil NATO troops are going to irradiate the Russian people. Our teachers must learn to resist this impact with simple means of protection, such as a tinfoil hat."

Source: Moscow Times

In the Voronezh region, teachers from seven schools, following a false order, organized the "Helmet of the Fatherland" campaign, during which they made and put on tinfoil hats - for "protection from the effects of NATO satellites." The author of the prank was Belarusian prankster Vladislav Bokhan, who sent out "orders" on behalf of "United Russia."

Bokhan explained the gist of his joke on his YouTube show: "According to our legend, evil NATO troops are going to irradiate the Russian people. Our teachers must learn to resist this impact with simple means of protection, such as a tinfoil hat."

To enhance the effect, the prankster used an old form with the United Russia logo and created an "order" through a neural network that he had specially trained in "bureaucratic language." The document described the possible consequences of failure to follow the instructions, and also stated the goal of the action - "strengthening patriotism, increasing the awareness and skills of teachers in the field of civil defense, the ability to use improvised materials to create primitive means of protection in the face of threats from NATO."

To make the "order" seem more credible, the prankster added a photo of people in tinfoil hats at a Moscow metro station, presenting them as participants in a similar flash mob at a school in the capital. The message also included detailed instructions on how to make the hats.

The campaign found a response in seven schools, including the Bobrovsky educational center "Leader", Kriushinskaya secondary school No. 3, Kolodezyanskaya secondary school and others. In a video sent from the "Leader" center, one of the teachers called making hats an interesting creative activity and "an important patriotic act" symbolizing the readiness to defend the homeland from external threats. At the same time, she emphasized: the foil hat should become "a symbol of unity and resilience in the face of external challenges."

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon