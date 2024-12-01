Van Orden Was Against Inflation Before He Was For It

For the past year, Representative Drunken Van Orden (MAGA-WI) was constantly whining about the price of gas, eggs, and butter, even if he had to lie about the prices. But when he was interviewed by CNN's Boris Sanchez, he was singing a whole different tune: During the interview, DVO said that he was just fine with paying more for things if it was because of Orange Felon's bigotry and racism:

“And if it means that I have to pay more for guacamole but fentanyl poisoning does not come across the Canadian and Mexican border, and our mothers and sisters and brothers and daughters aren’t poisoned to death by this chemical that’s coming across the borders, I’m willing to pay for guacamole, as is the rest of the United States of America.”

I wonder how he'll feel when he finds out that Felon's tariffs will also affect the price of tequila, not to mention all the food that gets imported from Mexico and Canada.

But wait! There's more!! There's always more!

DVO also added that he's not worried about food supplies because there are still enough legal immigrants to do the work:

When pressed about the worker impact and Trump’s deportation plan, Van Orden said he isn’t worried about food production in the country and is in fact confident that America will produce “enough food” with people who are “legally” here. “I’m not concerned that we’re going to not be able to produce enough food here in the United States. I just simply am not,” Van Orden said. “We have an E-Verify system that is marginally at best functioning, but we’ll make sure that we have folks that are here legally and lawfully to make sure that we can produce our food.”

DVO must've been seven sails to the wind when the Felon's syndicate stated that they are not ruling out deporting immigrants regardless of their legal status. He was also probably passed out at the bar during the last tariff war, when Wisconsin dairy farms were closing at a rate of two per day and crops were being left to rot in the field due to the lack of workers.

Considering how close she came this year, I certainly hope that Rebecca Cooke runs again in 2026. Three times is the charm and we will need her more than ever by then.