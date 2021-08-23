Politics
Graham Was Against Impeachments Before He Was For Them

Lindsey Graham said that he wanted Biden impeached for Afghanistan withdrawal after he voted to acquit the former guy on both impeachments.
As if on cue, Old Lady Lindsey Graham proved himself to be indeed married to the game and nothing more than a political snake.

Graham went on Faux News and actually said this:

"If we leave any Americans behind, if we leave thousands of those Afghans who fought along our side behind bravely, Joe Biden deserves to be impeached for a high crime and misdemeanor of dereliction of duty. If we leave one American behind, if we don't get all the Afghans who stepped up to the plate to help us out, then Joe Biden in my view has committed a high crime and misdemeanor under the Constitution and should be impeached."

No, really, he truly did say that.

It's rather ironic considering that he voted to acquit the former guy during both impeachment trials - once for trying to shake down Ukraine for dirt on Joe Biden and the other for inciting the insurrection riot of January 6th.

To me though, the most amazing thing is that Graham Cracker was able to say that with a straight face.

