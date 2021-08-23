Graham Was Against Impeachments Before He Was For Them

As if on cue, Old Lady Lindsey Graham proved himself to be indeed married to the game and nothing more than a political snake.
Graham went on Faux News and actually said this:
No, really, he truly did say that.
It's rather ironic considering that he voted to acquit the former guy during both impeachment trials - once for trying to shake down Ukraine for dirt on Joe Biden and the other for inciting the insurrection riot of January 6th.
To me though, the most amazing thing is that Graham Cracker was able to say that with a straight face.