Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Graham: 'Whose Decision Was It To Pull All Of The Troops Out?'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) seemingly forgot on Sunday that it was former President Donald Trump who set a deadline to end the U.S. war in Afghanistan and then began the drawdown of U.S. troops.
By David

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) seemingly forgot on Sunday that it was former President Donald Trump who set a deadline to end the U.S. war in Afghanistan and then began the drawdown of U.S. troops.

During an appearance on Face the Nation, CBS host Ed O'Keefe asked Graham "what kind of consequence" President Joe Biden should face for the withdrawal in Afghanistan."Did he get good advice and turn it down?" Graham wondered.

"Did he get bad advice and take it? What the hell happened? Whose decision was it to pull all the troops out? Was it good advice ignored? I just don't know."

"You cannot break ISIS's will through drone attacks," he added. "You've got to have people on the ground hitting these people day in and day out. You can't do it over the horizon. He deserves a lot of accountability for this and I'm sure it will be coming."

O'Keefe pressed Graham on his desire to impeach the president.

"Yeah, I think it's dereliction of duty," the Republican senator replied. "I don't think he got bad advice and took it. I think he ignored sound advice and this is Joe Biden being Joe Biden."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team