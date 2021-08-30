Graham: 'Whose Decision Was It To Pull All Of The Troops Out?'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) seemingly forgot on Sunday that it was former President Donald Trump who set a deadline to end the U.S. war in Afghanistan and then began the drawdown of U.S. troops.

During an appearance on Face the Nation, CBS host Ed O'Keefe asked Graham "what kind of consequence" President Joe Biden should face for the withdrawal in Afghanistan."Did he get good advice and turn it down?" Graham wondered.

"Did he get bad advice and take it? What the hell happened? Whose decision was it to pull all the troops out? Was it good advice ignored? I just don't know."

"You cannot break ISIS's will through drone attacks," he added. "You've got to have people on the ground hitting these people day in and day out. You can't do it over the horizon. He deserves a lot of accountability for this and I'm sure it will be coming."

O'Keefe pressed Graham on his desire to impeach the president.

"Yeah, I think it's dereliction of duty," the Republican senator replied. "I don't think he got bad advice and took it. I think he ignored sound advice and this is Joe Biden being Joe Biden."