Why Didn't Lindsey Graham Beg Trump To Stay In Afghanistan?

Senator Lindsey Graham gave a press briefing today to cajole, whine and finally demand President Biden to not bring our troops home from Afghanistan in September, even though the highly popular president made a campaign promise to do precisely that.

Since 2009, any mention of troop withdrawal has always been met with a caveat, which was if "certain conditions were met" then the U.S. can leave.

It appears those conditions would go on for another hundred years unless we do the right thing and leave.

Lindsay Graham had the unmitigated gall to mention John McCain's name when he opened his remarks.

The cowardly Senator from South Carolina soiled his own reputation when he decided to become a puppet for Donald and was mute when TraitorTrump attacked his mentor relentlessly, even after his death.

Graham fear mongered as usual, claiming that pulling out completely will cause another 9-11.

What a piece of crap.

Graham later said keeping a couple thousand troops in Afghanistan would prevent that outcome.

How exactly? Afghanistan is a huge country with a horrible terrain. How is that even remotely a thing?

It isn't.

Lindsay Graham did try to persuade Trump not to withdraw all our troops in private and never in public to do so. That was not allowed.

Any public display of disloyalty to the SeditiousEx would be met with rebuke, twitter rage and nonstop attacks by his Fox News acolytes. So once again he remained mute.

One former Trump administration official acknowledged the widespread skepticism within Republican ranks, but noted that the timing of the pullout allows the president to tout it on the campaign trail as a promise kept. “Then it’s a second-term problem,” this person said. “He can say the Taliban — they’re full of crap.”

Every decision on foreign policy or otherwise was strictly performance art of some kind from the former president regardless of the outcome for America. 560K should tell you that.

And these crying Republicans sat on their hands while Trump embarrassed all of America with his Kim Jong-Un photo-op that made the US appear to have a more ridiculous leader than North Korea.

And let's not forget his suck up to Putin in Helsinki.

As Digby reminded us, The one good thing Trump ever did:

And his vendettas against his enemies have led to a fracturing of the Republican foreign policy establishment. Trump’s enemy number one, super-hawk Liz Cheney is predictably leading the charge to oppose Biden’s decision to withdraw at all, while Trump acolytes are struck silent, unable to do the same since his only criticism of the deal must be that it’s delayed. The usual screeching about “cutting and running” is muted, giving Biden much more room to make this move than any Democrat normally would have. It may be the one good thing Trump ever did.

Once Trump's ridiculous invitation to the Taliban to come to Camp David to sign the peace deal collapsed, he lost interest completely because he wouldn't get a photo-op or satisfaction of his ego-driven push for a Nobel Peace prize.

Nobody takes what Lindsey Graham says seriously any longer. Except Lindsey himself.

And invoking the name of John McCain and 9/11 as a prop is simply bloody disgusting.