C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Ravi Shankar 'Evening Raga'

In his day, Ravi Shankar was a music icon.

This performance with Acapulco Gold is fabulous.

Britannica:

Beginning in the 1960s, his concert performances with the American violinist Yehudi Menuhin and his association with George Harrison, lead guitarist of the then wildly popular British musical group the Beatles, helped bring Indian music to the attention of the West. Among the diverse musicians influenced by Shankar’s compositional style were the jazz saxophonist John Coltrane and the composer Philip Glass, with whom Shankar collaborated on the album Passages (1990).