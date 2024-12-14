C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Ravi Shankar 'Evening Raga'

Ravi kept performing until his 90's.
By John AmatoDecember 14, 2024

In his day, Ravi Shankar was a music icon.

This performance with Acapulco Gold is fabulous.

Britannica:

Beginning in the 1960s, his concert performances with the American violinist Yehudi Menuhin and his association with George Harrison, lead guitarist of the then wildly popular British musical group the Beatles, helped bring Indian music to the attention of the West. Among the diverse musicians influenced by Shankar’s compositional style were the jazz saxophonist John Coltrane and the composer Philip Glass, with whom Shankar collaborated on the album Passages (1990).

Break out your sitars and open thread away.

Discussion

