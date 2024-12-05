Fox's Clay Travis: Pardon All The J6ers, Even The Ones That Beat Up Cops

So much for right wingers being the party of "law and order," but we all knew that already, didn't we?

During a segment on this Wednesday's Primetime with Jesse Watters, while discussing the Hunter Biden pardon and insisting that Biden should pardon Trump, Watters lauded all of the "wins" Trump was supposedly racking up with his lunatic unqualified cabinet picks, and all of the "mega-bills" he's excited about Trump signing.

Watters' guest Clay Travis followed that by telling the Fox audience that Trump needs to pardon all of the January 6th insurrectionists... even the ones that beat up the cops.

TRAVIS: But I do think you have to dive in here and go fast and break things, and I think that's what Elon Musk is encouraging him to do. And I think Trump innately gets it because in business, you can't wait around. You're gonna make some good decisions, some bad ones, but inaction is the flaw. Move fast break things. Remember, perfection is the enemy of good. Right now we've got a lot broken in Washington. Good is a lot better than broken. I want Trump to hit the ground running. I want him to pardon all the January 6ers. Heck, we're in New York City, I would pardon Eric Adams. WATTERS: Every Jan 6er? Even the ones that were slugging cops? TRAVIS: Even those guys, Jesse, because if you compare the punishment they got for violent crime with what they are doing to other people in Washington, D.C., even those people have been punished excessively under the law. I would do a blanket pardon, every single one of them done, and I would also pardon the mayor of New York City, Eric Adams.

In a sane country, there would be some real backlash for doing something like this, but a sane country would not describe the one we're living in right now. Fox and Republicans have been normalizing the violence that happened on January 6th from the very beginning, and they're not going to stop now.