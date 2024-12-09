How Did We REALLY Get Stuck With TRUMP Again?

Why have we been so bad at democracy?
By Cliff SchecterDecember 9, 2024

How is it other democracies, ones that supposedly aren't as strong as these United States, ended their fascistic uprisings in a matter of hours (South Korea) or months (Brazil)? How was Brazil's judiciary able to tell seditionist Bolsonaro six months after his perfidy he was banned from running again until 2030? And just the past few weeks convict the SOB, 20 months after his coup attempt?

The dates are really important. If you accept Jan '21 to Nov '22 is the same amount of time as Jan '23 to Nov '24, wow, do I have a surprise for you in the video on our failure to stop Trump.

Why have we been so bad at democracy? Watch the video for a fire & brimstone jeremiad answering this, and how we'd better step up pronto, if we're to hold onto our republic. And SUBSCRIBE to Cliff's Edge, for more great content like this!

