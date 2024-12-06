MAGA Clown Jim Jordan Claims Trump's 'Never Been About Retribution'

Trump literally has an enemies list, but do go on, Jim Jordan. Jordan should never be allowed to sit for an interview anywhere without the words Ohio State, sexual abuse, and coverup hung around his neck like an anchor, but I digress.

Jordan made an appearance on Fox Business Network this Thursday, and was asked by host Larry Kudlow about the Biden administration considering preemptive pardons for the public figures that Trump has openly threatened to go after.

Rather than acknowledge the fact that one of the few things Trump does actually care about is settling grievances and going after political opponents or anyone else that has offended him, Jordan made the ridiculous assertion that Trump "isn't interested in vengeance or retribution."

The Newsweek post goes through the long list of people Trump has said should go to prison, or are guilty of treason who have opposed him, from Liz Cheney, to Adam Schiff, to Anthony Fauci, to you name it. The list is long.

I'm so sick of watching this sexual abuse enabler come on television and make excuses for another abuser. It just turns my stomach.

If Democrats ever learned to play hardball this guy would be a pariah who was ashamed to ever show his face in public again and everyone in the country would know what he did at Ohio State, instead of chairing committees for Republicans and pretending this dangerous clown should be given an ounce of respectability.