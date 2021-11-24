Scummy Jim Jordan Never Disclosed Covid Infection

How many of his constituents did Jim Jordan kill with his COVID-denying ways?
By John AmatoNovember 24, 2021

Rep Jim Jordan, Trump sycophant of the highest order just admitted Thursday he indeed had COVID during the summer when he was in Ohio but refused to disclose it.

Jordan was being interviewed on Spectrum News and the host asked,"During the summer you told me you chose not to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Are you still unvaccinated?"

With no hint of irony Jordan replied, "I've had, I've had the virus. I don't talk about my health status with reporters. I had the coronavirus, recovered, and actually had my antibodies tested..."

In fact, Jordan's doctor said he had such strong antibodies he could donate his plasma. Tiger plasma. Cheetah blood, he's got the blood of champions.

"Did you know when you had the virus?"

That's a stupid f**king question if ever I heard one.

"I believe it was back early in the summer when, that's when I didn't feel well was back when I was in Ohio," Jordan hedged.

"Summer of this year?"

Jordan grunted in the affirmative.

Once a creep always a creep.

I imagine he told his family, but just hid it from the rest of us. That the same time frame when the Delta virus was wreaking havoc.

Jordan treated his COVID the same way he treated those abused gymnasts in his care: by ignoring and hiding it.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue