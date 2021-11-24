Scummy Jim Jordan Never Disclosed Covid Infection

Rep Jim Jordan, Trump sycophant of the highest order just admitted Thursday he indeed had COVID during the summer when he was in Ohio but refused to disclose it.

Jordan was being interviewed on Spectrum News and the host asked,"During the summer you told me you chose not to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Are you still unvaccinated?"

With no hint of irony Jordan replied, "I've had, I've had the virus. I don't talk about my health status with reporters. I had the coronavirus, recovered, and actually had my antibodies tested..."

In fact, Jordan's doctor said he had such strong antibodies he could donate his plasma. Tiger plasma. Cheetah blood, he's got the blood of champions.

"Did you know when you had the virus?"

That's a stupid f**king question if ever I heard one.

"I believe it was back early in the summer when, that's when I didn't feel well was back when I was in Ohio," Jordan hedged.

"Summer of this year?"

Jordan grunted in the affirmative.

Once a creep always a creep.

I imagine he told his family, but just hid it from the rest of us. That the same time frame when the Delta virus was wreaking havoc.

Jordan treated his COVID the same way he treated those abused gymnasts in his care: by ignoring and hiding it.