Politics
Jim Jordan Says He Never Questioned 2020 Outcome, But There's Video

Rep. Jim Jordan lied to Rep. Joe Morelle about "never questioning" the 2020 election results. Mehdi Hasan put together a compilation of the many times he did just that.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
On August 24, I wrote this, "During a House Rules Committee hearing on HR 4 voting reform bill, Rep. Joseph Morelle (NY 25) made Rep. Jim Jordan squirm after he called him out about his election fraud lies."

Jordan acted like his fee fees were hurt and he claimed he only wanted to look into some "voter complaints."

That was a lie of course. One of many that he repeats endlessly.

Jordan and his many Republican cohorts went on television and kept perpetuating Trump's BIG LIE over and over again, which resulted in the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

@Jim_Jordan, again, last week claimed he'd never gone on television and suggested the election was stolen.

So my team and I, at the @MehdiHasanShow, put together some receipts.

Thanks Hasan.

Jordan should be forced to watch this video and many others like it over and over again. The questions he wanted to "simply ask" came from loathsome creatures like Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, and the rest of Traitor Trump's legal team.

Hopefully they will all be disbarred.

