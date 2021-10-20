Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Jim Jordan Mocks Himself In A Tweet

Making a pun on what's "contagious" is not something this Congressman should be trolling about.
By John Amato
Jim Jordan Mocks Himself In A Tweet
Image from: Screengrab

Rep. Jim Jordan fully embraces the MAGA cult of anti-vaxers, but instead of "owning the libs" he owned his moronic self with a tweet about what's "contagious."

Lying about most of the participants he claims have joined him, Jordan tweeted this:

It's not odd that Jordan omitted US Airlines from his tweet and how almost all 67,000 of their employees are fully vaccinated. It's an inconvenient fact for his death cult.

Dan Bongino is a symbol of all that's wrong in America while Irving's PR team must have decided this was his only play. Kyrie is still getting 18 million dollars for sitting out.

What's actually been contagious is COVID19.

Our nation's death total has reached 728,000 Americans, who are not free and contagious, but are dead.

You never hear Jordan or his GOP cohorts comfort any of those families and friends that are suffering through the loss of loved ones because of the virus.

Never.

It's not part of their makeup. It doesn't fit with their phony culture wars.

Because of Trump's ineptitude and narcissism, we've suffered tremendous losses here at home while his supporters promote phony cures and snake oil remedies.

Some have suggested it's necessary from the Republican standpoint to get "Biden's death toll" to match Trump's. That will never happen because of those who are vaccinated. Trump could have mitigated the impact of Covid during his term by encouraging mask usage and social distancing. Instead, he "took no responsibility" and suggested bleach and other quack cures. He also lied about how sick he was.

The Republican Party will never be able to live down the number of deaths their narcissistic god allowed under his failed watch.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team