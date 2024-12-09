Remember, Trump Is A Con Man

Yesterday, The Orange 🤡 was interviewed on the Sunday Talkies, Meet The Press. As per usual the 78-year old career criminal and adjudicated rapist lied about everything he was asked, or maybe he admitted he lied about everything he campaigned on in the 2024 Goat Rodeo. The point is, he lies about everything. And Meet The Press enabled him to lie to us all. Don’t forget that, either.

Our pals at Electoral-Vote have a run down on his lies on Meet The Press.

Our mantra continues to be, Don’t Report What The Orange 🤡 Says, Report What The Orange 🤡 Does. Any news story that focuses on what he said is spreading his misinformation. All stories should begin with, “Today The Orange 🤡 Lied About X, Y, and Z…”

Here’s a for-instance from Electoral-Vote:

Trump said he would “seek” to end birthright citizenship for children of immigrants, since no other country has it (in fact, 34 other countries have it). The key word here is “seek.” The Fourteenth Amendment guarantees that everyone born on U.S. soil is an American. To end that would require repealing the Fourteenth Amendment. Good luck with that. Is he going to seek repealing the Fourteenth Amendment? We suspect this is the last time we hear about this idea.

Lying is an action, just as signing a bill into law is an action; report what he does, not what he says. Always look at the record, not the soundbite. Blessed be Saint Molly of Ivins.

What he lies about doesn’t matter. Don’t start listening to him. We learned this lesson the hard way during the first iteration of the 4th Reich.

