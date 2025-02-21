Project 2025 Wants To Put Romance Authors In Prison As Sex Offenders

Romance readers, writers, publishers, and booksellers are facing a threat unlike anything we’ve seen before. Oklahoma’s Senate Bill 593 isn’t just a bill about obscenity laws—it’s a dangerous step toward widespread censorship. And don't kid yourself that this is "just" Oklahoma. This is a test case, and it's spelled out in Project 2025. Via The Romance Studio:

If passed, this bill will go into effect on November 1, 2025, and it’s not just Oklahoma that should be worried. This bill could be a test run for a larger, national movement to silence the romance genre and restrict creative freedom across the United States. Here’s what you need to know, why it matters, and how you can fight back—whether you’re in Oklahoma or beyond.

Senate Bill 593 broadens the definition of “obscenity” and “unlawful pornography,” allowing private citizens to sue anyone who produces or distributes materials they believe to be obscene. Yes, that’s right. They’re putting bounties on those who write, publish, and distribute romance using vague language and offering rewards to those turning them in. This would also obviously include fanfiction.

What’s considered obscene under this bill? Any content that:

* Appeals to “prurient” sexual interests,

* Is “patently offensive” in its depiction of sexually explicit conduct,

And lacks “serious literary, artistic, educational, political, or scientific value.”

While that might sound like it’s aimed at the worst of the worst, the vague language leaves the door wide open for romance novels with explicit content to be targeted—especially those that include steamy scenes, LGBTQ+ relationships, or anything that challenges conservative ideas of “acceptable” love stories.

Under this bill, authors, publishers, and even bookstores could face lawsuits from anyone who decides a book crosses the line. If a lawsuit is successful, the penalties are staggering:

* At least $10,000 per image or depiction deemed “unlawful,”

* Up to 10 years in prison for possession or distribution of these materials,

* Fines up to $500,000 for organized distribution.

Under this bill, anyone who aids or abets the production or distribution of such material can be sued. This means publishers, editors, librarians, and even booksellers could be targeted.