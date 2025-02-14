Geezer Trump Can’t Remember Sen. McConnell Had Polio

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale spent more than two minutes correcting the nearly 79 year-old Trump’s recent stream of delusion.

First up, Trump’s inability to recall that Sen. Mitch McConnell had polio. McConnell has “talked about it for decades,” Dale noted. Yet after McConnell raked over the coals Trump's quack pick for HHS secretary, he said about McConnell, “I have no idea if he had polio.”

But that was just a fraction of Trump’s lost grip on reality. He repeated the falsehood that he won the youth vote by 36 points over Kamala Harris. Dale correctly added that Trump did not win the youth vote at all, much less by 36 points.

The old guy still can’t accept that he lost the 2020 election, “fair and square, legitimately,” as Dale put it.

Gramps didn’t do any better with foreign affairs. He falsely claimed that the U.S has provided “hundreds of billions” more aid to Ukraine than European countries have, collectively. “According to a German think tank that studies this issue closely,” Dale said, the reverse is true, “both in terms of committed aid and the aid that's actually been allocated.”

Trump also lost touch with what was happening in the Middle East when he left office, just four years ago. “He said we had no Middle East problem when he left office,” Dale said. He called that “just nonsense" because the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was very much ongoing, there were U.S. troops in Iraq, U.S. troops in Syria, and a civil war in Syria and Yemen.

But maybe Trump's elderly brain just can’t recall.

“He also suggested that China had been open to denuclearization when he was president the first time,” Dale continued. "In public, at least, China forcefully rejected even being part of the talks that the US was having with Russia,” he corrected.

In yet another memory lapse, Trump blamed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on President Biden for supposedly saying that Ukraine could join NATO. “I don't know what Biden was saying privately, but he never explicitly said that Ukraine was anywhere close to joining NATO,” Dale corrected. Biden “left the door open to it, but repeatedly made clear to the Ukrainians” that it was “far away from being able to join the alliance.”

Donald Trump’s problem with reality isn’t getting better as he nears 80 years old.