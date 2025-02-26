GOP State Senator: Beating Disabled Kids Is A Christian Duty

Republican Oklahoma State Senator Shane Jett argued against a bill that would ban school officials from beating disabled children in their schools. Just wait until you see his reasoning for his opposition:

And I will tell you this, no corporal punishment initiative is not in the interest of children or civilized society. It was popularized back when I was a child by Dr. Benjamin Spock who was not a parent, but he wrote a book about the evils of discipline and corporal punishment. He ran later as for president of the United States as a socialist. This is a top-down socialist-aligned, ideological, unilateral divorce between parents' ability to collaborate with their local schools to establish a disciplined regimen that includes corporal punishment. It is in violation of Scripture and ideologically aligned with socialist ideology that should not be part of this body's legislative initiatives.

So now, allowing strangers to physically abuse your disabled child is your duty as a parent, as an American, and as a Christian! WTAF!

The good news is that the bill passed 31-16. The bad news is that there were 16 of these nimrods that thought like Jett and were all for beating disabled children. I would love to see 16 parents of disabled children file their candidacy paperwork tomorrow to run against each of these jerks.

And as for Jett, apparently, being an asshole is nothing new for him. He endorsed the idea of putting Trump Bibles in every classroom. He also pushed for the deregulation the production and sale of donkey milk, for reasons known only to Jett and the donkey.

H/T Heartland Signal for the video.