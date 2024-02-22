MAGA Mike Johnson's Preaching Is A Bust At GOP Retreat

“I’m not at church,” one of the people said, describing Johnson’s presentation as “horrible.”
By Susie MadrakFebruary 22, 2024

MAGA Mike "Moses" Johnson delivered a presentation at a weekend GOP retreat that — although it was billed as a map to keeping the House majority — sounded more like a church revival and did little to assuage GOP fears about losing their thin majority. Via Politico:

Johnson’s private remarks to a small group of Republican lawmakers at Miami’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel over the weekend alarmed both people, who addressed the speech on condition of anonymity. Rather than outlining a specific plan to hold and grow the majority, these people said, Johnson effectively delivered a sermon.

The Louisiana Republican showed slides to the members of his Elected Leadership Committee (ELC) team in a bid to tout the party’s prospects of hanging onto its two-seat majority in November. Johnson, a devout Christian, attempted to rally the group by discussing moral decline in America — focusing on declining church membership and the nation’s shrinking religious identity, according to both people in the room.

The speaker contended that when one doesn’t have God in their life, the government or “state” will become their guide, referring back to Bible verses, both people said. They added that the approach fell flat among some in the room.

“I’m not at church,” one of the people said, describing Johnson’s presentation as “horrible.”

You were looking for political leadership but you elected a Christian Nationalist as House Speaker, fellas. What did you expect?

