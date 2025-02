What better day to speak out against Unelected President Elon Musk and his Puppet Donald Trump than Monday, February 17, this year’s President’s Day?

The protest group known as #50501 urges us to make Monday “Not My President’s Day.” The goal is for protests in each of the 50 state capitals to reclaim President’s Day for democracy.

I’m more than ready to send a message to the DOGE bags and their MAGA enablers that we reject their oligarchy and fascism. How about you?

You can find a protest here.