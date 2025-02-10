Republican Claims U.S. Gave Hamas Money 'For Sex Change Operations'

A Republican cited White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to claim that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) gave money to the terrorist group Hamas "for sex change operations.

During an angry Sunday morning rant on C-SPAN's Washington Journal program, a Republican caller from Texas named Steve spoke out in support of President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"The American people voted and they want to find out where all of this corruption and our taxpayer money's at," the caller insisted. "And that's what Musk is doing. Now, all these left-wing lunatics over here and Samantha Powers has been one of the people that been behind giving sex change — our money, billions of dollars to stupid things overseas about this sex change operations overseas and illegal money. And she's been funding this money overseas."

"And I know you want to cut me off because I'm a Christian conservative," the man told host Kimberly Adams. "There's going to be a hearing... about where the billions and billions of our taxpayer money has been going for a long time to left-wing lunatics that's been running it."

The caller went on to complain about "this stupid DEI mess" before he accused Adams of being "left-wing."

"You want to cut me off right now!" he exclaimed.

"Can I ask you..." Adams interrupted.

"Here we go!" the caller shouted.

"Which of the cuts in particular are you most in support of?" the host asked.

"All this silly money the USAID did that's going overseas for sex change operations that's been diverted to Hamas, murderers, and killers," the Republican opined. "All this money. There's a list. Karoline Leavitt read it off just the other day. She read part of the list."

"And you'll let these left-wing lunatics call in and let 'em talk and talk and talk," he added. "And as long as they run Trump down, you're all for it. You all for that!"

At that point, Adams cut the caller off.

"I do think we have your ideas, Steve," the host said.

According to The New York Times, the Trump administration has made a number of misleading claims about USAID funding as Musk works to abolish the agency.