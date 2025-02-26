RIP Michelle Trachtenberg

My friend John Cole from Balloon Juice texted me and asked if I heard the sad news about Michelle. I had not.

Me and Cole were huge fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in the early days of the blogosphere, and we had a lot of fun with the show on our websites.

She was only 39 years old.

The unexpected death of Michelle Trachtenberg, 39, on February 26, came as a devastating blow. Among fans, her loss is perhaps most keenly felt by those of us who grew up alongside the actor, watching her as a child star, teen, and finally as an adult actor. According to ABC News, the actor was found dead in her New York City apartment, and is believed to have died of natural causes. Some remember Trachtenberg best as Harriet the Spy, which, in 1996, was her first major movie role. At just 11 years old, Trachtenberg starred as the spunky kid-detective with a notebook full of incriminating observations about her classmates.

Page Six broke the story:

Michelle Trachtenberg underwent a liver transplant shortly before her death at age 39. Sources told The Post Wednesday that the actress recently had surgery and may have been experiencing complications.

Rest in peace.