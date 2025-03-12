CNBC Reporter Almost Admits Pop Pop Is Barking Insane

CNBC senior economics reporter Steve Liesman on Tuesday called Donald Trump’s whiplash actions on tariffs “insane.”

“I’m going to say this at risk of my job,” Liesman acknowledged on The Exchange. “But what President Trump is doing is insane. It is absolutely insane. It is about the eighth reason we’ve had for the tariffs.” Liesman then mentioned how Trump earlier in the day initially announced a hike in tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel. “And now he’s saying he’s putting 50 percent tariffs on Canada unless they agree to become the 51st state. That is insane! There is just no other way of describing it,” Liesman told anchor Kelly Evans. [...] Liesman contrasted this Trump administration with the first, in which “there were people around him who seemed to—I don’t know what the word is—but smooth over some of the edges.”

And it seems that even Wall Street is paying attention to Yambo's indifference to the courts.

“The other thing that’s not talked about, Kelly, is what’s going on within the administration in terms of how they’re treating the Constitution and laws. I think all of that is bad for the attraction of capital,” Liesman said. “We need massive amounts of capital if we want to fund our deficits, pay for the things we want to pay for, sell our bonds, and have high stock prices. And it seems as if this administration is doing everything it can to chase foreign capital away,” he continued.

But he's a businessman, right? The art of the deal! Everyone knows they should run government like a business! All kidding aside, Liesman tiptoes right up to the edge but just can't bring himself to dive in: It's not just his actions that are insane.

Trump himself is barking mad. Cuckoo bananas. Trying to extort sovereign nations into agreeing to annexation? When will they admit Pop Pop has gone all the way around the bend?

The media had no problem painting Joe Biden as mentally incompetent when it was just normal aging. They treat the Clown-in-Chief as perfectly normal, when the boy's not right.