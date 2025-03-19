The Day Nevada Legalized Gambling And DIvorce

On this day, roughly 94 years ago Nevada legalized gambling and divorce to stay afloat during depression.

Obviously Las Vegas didn't develop overnight, but it has become an iconic city around the world.

It seem like the phrase 'What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas' has been with us forever, but it started with a 2003 ad campaign

It was first cooked up in 2003 at a brainstorming meeting in the Las Vegas tourism department of ad agency R&R Partners. The meeting was sparked by a need to brand Vegas for something other than gambling. A year of research resulted in the following conclusions, as explained in R&R's case study of the campaign: The emotional bond between Las Vegas and its customers was freedom. Freedom on two levels. Freedom to do things, see things, eat things, wear things, feel things. In short, the freedom to be someone we couldn't be at home. And freedom from whatever we wanted to leave behind in our daily lives. Just thinking about Vegas made the bad stuff go away. At that point the strategy became clear. Speak to that need. Make an indelible connection between Las Vegas and the freedom we all crave.

You all know the rest.

Be careful how much you gamble and open thread away.