Sen. Chris Murphy: White House Is Now 'An Arm Of The Kremlin'

Murphy was part of a bipartisan group of senators who met with Zelensky on Friday.
By Susie MadrakMarch 3, 2025

A Senate Democrat said yesterday he believes “the White House has become an arm of the Kremlin” — in the wake of the Oval Office meeting between the Mango Man and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. Via Mediaite:

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) went off on Trump and the White House.

“It is absolutely shameful what is happening right now,” Murphy said. “The White House has become an arm of the Kremlin. Every single day you hear from the National Security Advisor, from the President of the United States, from his entire national security team, Kremlin talking points.”

Murphy was part of a bipartisan group of senators who met with Zelensky on Friday, prior to the Ukrainian leader’s visit to the White House. Another in that group was Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) — who denounced Zelensky following the sitdown with Trump.

https://bsky.app/profile/decmusicology.bsky.social/post/3ljfuwqep7c2n

https://bsky.app/profile/the-goddess-speaks.bsky.social/post/3ljfphwofvc2k

Chris Murphy just declared that the White House has become an arm of the Kremlin. I am assuming the reason those sworn to uphold the Constitution aren’t dragging him out to be tried for treason, is they are at church or awaiting their orders from Putin.🤷🏼

Spiral115 (@spiral115.bsky.social) 2025-03-02T18:06:27.157Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon