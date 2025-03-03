Sen. Chris Murphy: White House Is Now 'An Arm Of The Kremlin'

A Senate Democrat said yesterday he believes “the White House has become an arm of the Kremlin” — in the wake of the Oval Office meeting between the Mango Man and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. Via Mediaite:

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) went off on Trump and the White House.

“It is absolutely shameful what is happening right now,” Murphy said. “The White House has become an arm of the Kremlin. Every single day you hear from the National Security Advisor, from the President of the United States, from his entire national security team, Kremlin talking points.”

Murphy was part of a bipartisan group of senators who met with Zelensky on Friday, prior to the Ukrainian leader’s visit to the White House. Another in that group was Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) — who denounced Zelensky following the sitdown with Trump.