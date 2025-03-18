Trey Gowdy: Trump Can't Pick And Choose Judges' Rulings

Fox News host Trey Gowdy scolded Trump's A.I. press secretary and the MAGA cult for attacking judge's rulings blocking Trump's criminality with which they disagree.

Fox News' Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino highlighted Sen. Chuck Grassley's ridiculous tweet complaining about judicial rulings, then played video of Karoline Leavitt blasting a pro-Trump judge for being an activist for refusing to follow his orders.

After the video finished, Gowdy weighed in.

GOWDY: That's quite a statement there at the end. I guess that's what happens when you move fast and break stuff, right? 15 injunctions in less than two months, Trey. Yeah, but an injunction is temporary. You're going to have a hearing on the merits. And if you're going to prevail on the merits now, look, this is the same judge, I think, Bill and Dana, if I'm right, that ordered the release of 14,000 Hillary Clinton emails.



It's the same judge, if I'm right, that said, no, you cannot access Donald Trump's tax return. So you can't pick and choose what day you like a judge and what day you don't. And really, if you're mad at the judge, you might ought to look at Chuck Grassley's tweet again and say maybe Congress ought to update a law from 1798. Really, that's the best we can do.

There are 15 injunctions because Trump is trampling on the US Constitution to try and become a ham-handed dictator.

Dana came in to try and defend the MAGA cult, but then backed off.

PERINO Well, also, though, if you're a constitutional originalist, maybe you're like, OK, well, that's OK. Anyway, you know, I'm not here to argue with a lawyer. I'm not a lawyer.

It's a weird day when Trey Gowdy is the guy making sense.