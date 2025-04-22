The FDA Just Stopped Doing Avian Flu Testing On Milk

By Susie Madrak
April 22, 2025

The Food and Drug Administration is suspending a quality control program for testing of fluid milk and other dairy products due to reduced capacity in its food safety and nutrition division, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

The suspension is another disruption to the nation's food safety programs after the termination and departure of 20,000 employees of the Department of Health and Human Services, which includes the FDA, as part of President Donald Trump's effort to shrink the federal workforce.

Effective Monday, the agency suspended its proficiency testing program for Grade "A" raw milk and finished products, according to the email sent in the morning from the FDA's Division of Dairy Safety and addressed to "Network Laboratories."

Grade "A" milk, or fluid milk, meets the highest sanitary standards.

The testing program was suspended because FDA's Moffett Center Proficiency Testing Laboratory, part of its division overseeing food safety, "is no longer able to provide laboratory support for proficiency testing and data analysis," the email said.

As one example of the fallout from RFK Jr’s cuts to federal health agencies, a planned FDA exercise with a network of veterinary testing labs around the country to ensure they’re able to detect bird flu virus in milk has been suspended, due to elimination of the agency's food safety lab in Illinois.

