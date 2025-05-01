Mush-Brain Trump Confuses Harvard With Harlem During NewsNation Town Hall

I guarantee you someone slipped him a note partway through him ranting about how much "the Blacks" love him.

Here's Trump's response during a phone-in "town hall" on NewsNation this Wednesday, hosted by Chris Cuomo, Bill O'Reilly and Stephen A. Smith, when Smith asked him about his administration's attack on Harvard.

Well, I say this. We had riots in Harlem, in Harlem, and frankly, if you look at what’s gone on, and people from Harlem went up and they protested, Stephen. And they protested very strongly against Harvard. They happened to be on my side. You know, I got a very high Black vote. You know that. Very, very high Black vote. It was a very great compliment. I did criminal justice reform. I did opportunity zones for one of the greatest economic deals ever for the Black and Hispanic community. I got tremendous– they agree with what I’m doing with respect to Harvard. Harvard gets four, five billion dollars a year from the United States government in the form of grants. And they have $53 billion, yet they do not treat the people right. They take the foreign students. Nobody knows where they come from, and they viciously hate our country. And I’m saying, if we’re gonna give grant money, we want people in that school that love our country, not people that are gonna hate our country. They run a bad operation up there, and we have to get to the bottom of it. On top of that, they said they want to teach their students remedial mathematics. That’s basic math. Two and two is four. And you say, “Well Harvard’s supposed to be so great. Why do people have to have remedial, that’s basic, very simple mathematics?” So, we’re looking into Harvard. But we give them billions of dollars a year, and that may very well stop. And that’s up to the president. It’s up to our government. We don’t have to grant their money. We can grant that money to people that really need it and frankly, people you’d rather have me give the money to, Stephen.

His brain is complete mush. Sadly, Smith didn't say a word about Trump's deranged ramblings, and just moved onto asking him about funding Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

All you have to do is look at the expression on Chris Cuomo's face to know what all of them thought of his response.

Biden would make one slip and the press would carry on for days about his mental acuity. This guy sounds like a rambling idiot every time he opens his mouth and they just shrug.