Republicans Blowing Your Taxes

A nasty ad for nasty times from Progress Action Fund.

Source: Daily Beast

A graphic new ad aims to convince young men that Republican lawmakers are literally blowing their tax dollars on wealthy donors.

Created by Progress Action Fund—a PAC whose slogan is “When Republicans go low, we go lower”—the ad shows two workers complaining about how high their taxes are. Then they open the door to a service closet and discover their Republican congressman on his knees in front of a groaning, wealthy donor.

The congressman turns around and explains, “I’m fundraising for reelection and servicing my sugar daddy and lowering his taxes.”

“You said you were going to lower our taxes, man,” one of the workers replies.

“Sorry. You didn’t give me any money,” he says before returning to his “job.”

The ad’s creators told the Daily Beast it was aimed at young men between 18 and 29 who originally supported President Donald Trump but have since soured on him. It will air on streaming platforms as well as sites like dating sites, sports sites, and gambling sites that are popular among young men.