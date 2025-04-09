Who's Going To Tell Jesse Watters He's Trans?

Even Watters' cohost Jeanine Pirro was having enough of his nonsense during a segment on the impact of Trump's tariffs on this Tuesday's The Five. I'm not sure how much of a bigger suck-up to Trump Fox News' Jesse Watters could manage to be on a daily basis, but this one took an even more bizarre turn than usual.

GUTFELD: Jesse, you said in the green room the crisis in masculinity began with the first male flight attendant. Can you elaborate?

WATTERS: It's a stewardess, Greg, and they will always be stewardesses, even if it's a male flight attendant. I still, I say stewardess. They don't respond.



GUTFELD: That's an artificial stance.

WATTERS: That's also artificial stance, hopefully. When you sit behind a screen all day, it makes you a woman.



Studies have shown this. Studies have shown this!!

And if you're out working like building robots like Harold, you are around other guys. You're not around HR ladies and lawyers that gives you estrogen.

PIRRO: What do you do? What do you do?

WATTERS: Let me finish, Judge.

PIRRO: You sit behind the screen.



PERINO: I just want to seriously, it reminds me of the book of Coming Apart by Charles Murray* that was from several years ago.

The job thing is one issue for masculinity, but there are many other pieces including education, religion, and commitment.

GUTFELD: Also, if you got a desk job, work shirtless.

WATTERS: Is that what you do?

GUTFELD: That's what I do.