Yamboland Wants To Encourage Women To Have More Children

The White House has been hearing out suggestions for persuading Americans to get married and have more children, following a new cultural agenda pushed by many of its allies on the right to reverse declining birthrates and push conservative family values. Via the New York Times:

One proposal shared with aides would reserve 30 percent of scholarships for the Fulbright program, the prestigious, government-backed international fellowship, for applicants who are married or have children. Another would give a $5,000 cash “baby bonus” to every American mother after delivery. [...] Those ideas, and others, are emerging from a movement concerned with declining birthrates that has been gaining steam for years and now finally has allies in the U.S. administration, including Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk. Policy experts and advocates of boosting the birthrate have been meeting with White House aides, sometimes handing over written proposals on ways to help or convince women to have more babies, according to four people who have been part of the meetings who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Why do I get the impression they're only worried about white people having babies? I mean, Elon Musk makes no secret of his plan to populate the world with his superior offspring. It all sounds vaguely familiar:

“I just think this administration is inherently pronatalist,” said the activist Simone Collins, referring to the movement to reverse declining birthrates. Ms. Collins, along with her husband, Malcolm Collins, sent the White House several draft executive orders, including one that would bestow a “National Medal of Motherhood” to mothers with six or more children.

I knew it!