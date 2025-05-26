Some thoughts on Memorial Day...
Using the word "Happy" during Memorial Day isn't something we should be saying.
Memorial Day is supposed to be a day of somber remembrance for those we lost.
Veterans Day celebrates the veteran.
Memorial Day HONORS those we've lost.
There's a difference.
This Memorial Day, we invite Veterans and Military Families to share: What does Memorial Day mean to you?
Record a short video using our online tool, honoring fallen comrades, friends, or family members who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Since Memorial Day is a solemn day to remember the Fallen, the Wounded Warrior Project advises people to say: "Have a meaningful Memorial Day," not "Happy Memorial Day."
Costco has announced that it will close all of its U.S. stores for the entire day on Memorial Day, which is May 26 this year.
"Memorial Day honors the sacrifice and loss of those who served and died in the military!"
Black people started Memorial Day. In the wake of the 1865 confederate evacuation from South Carolina, the bodies of over 250 Union soldiers were left to rot in unburied coffins. Freed Black people buried these soldiers and on May 1, 1865, 10K mostly Black people showed up. Glad you asked.
For many veterans, Memorial Day is a time of reflection. It can be a dull ache. It can be a visceral pain. Please bear in mind that for so many veterans & Gold Star families, there is no Happy in Memorial Day.
To our veterans, I can only wish you some moments of peace as we remember your friends.
Trump cut staffing at the VA, and now Dallas vets are waiting months for care.
Surgeries are being delayed. Vets are being left without mental health care.
I’ve called for an investigation—because if you claim to support veterans, act like it.
A reminder of what this weekend is really about…
Have a safe Memorial Day weekend, Sky Walkers.
The stench rolling off of MAGA fake patriots this Memorial Day will be even worse than usual.
Let’s remember what Memorial Day is about.
HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND! 🇺🇸
Be grateful for their service…👇
And thank them. 😎✨
Memorial Day is more than just barbecues🍗 and the Indy 500 🏎️
37,369 flags cover Boston Common each Memorial Day weekend—one for every Massachusetts service member lost from the Revolutionary War to today.
❤️
On Memorial Day weekend, a reminder that at least one part of one branch of government is upholding the rule of law and the Constitution.
"An idea unlike any idea in human history: the idea of the United States of America."
President Biden - Memorial Day 2024
This Memorial Day, we honor those who gave the last full measure. And we recommit ourselves to building a country worthy of their sacrifice. At VALOR Media Network, we believe that America’s promise isn’t broken…it’s unfinished. And it is worth fighting for. 🇺🇸 ❤️
