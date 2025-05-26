On Memorial Day

Using the word "Happy" during Memorial Day isn't something we should be saying.

Memorial Day is supposed to be a day of somber remembrance for those we lost.

Veterans Day celebrates the veteran.

Memorial Day HONORS those we've lost.

There's a difference.

#USDemocracy

— 🏳️‍🌈 DemSoldierJr 🏳️‍🌈 (@demsoldier.bsky.social) 2025-05-23T14:05:55.990Z