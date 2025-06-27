Joining Other Stupid States, DeSantis Lowers College Standards In Florida

You know how Florida undermined the basic subjects needed to attend other non-Florida colleges? Here's how they solved that problem.
By Susie MadrakJune 27, 2025

Florida will join some other Southern states to form a new less “woke” accrediting body to set standards for state universities, Ron DeSantis announced yesterday. Via the Sun Sentinel:

The new Commission for Public Higher Education will consist of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, with other states likely to join, DeSantis said Thursday at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

The new body would likely be used by state universities instead of existing regional accrediting bodies such as the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, which has butted heads with Republican lawmakers and education leaders in recent years after scrutinizing the operations of some state institutions.

“It will upend the monopoly of the woke accreditation cartels, and it will provide institutions with an alternative that focuses on student achievement rather than the ideological fads that have so permeated those accrediting bodies over the years,” DeSantis said.

What people in every part of higher education need to understand is that Republicans now want to do to universities what they’ve tried to do to labor unions: erase them from the institutional landscape. The question is how much you want to collaborate in your own destruction.

Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes.bsky.social) 2025-03-27T12:10:31.826Z

Scandal at New College in Florida. Top finance officers resign to protest misuse of foundation funds to pay college president's outrageous salary. DeSantis installed political crony as president and grabbed control of board. share.google/FqQDWxwjTleD...

Diane Ravitch🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🗽🇨🇱🏳️‍🌈✡️🇨🇦 (@dianeravitch.bsky.social) 2025-06-08T03:21:59.040Z

This WSLR radio report notes that, according to a report submitted to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees, the graduation rate is down to 40%. This accountability report will be forwarded to the Board of Governors.

www.podomatic.com/podcasts/sar...

Liv Coleman (@livcolemanfl.bsky.social) 2025-05-30T02:49:55.153Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon