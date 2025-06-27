Joining Other Stupid States, DeSantis Lowers College Standards In Florida

Florida will join some other Southern states to form a new less “woke” accrediting body to set standards for state universities, Ron DeSantis announced yesterday. Via the Sun Sentinel:

The new Commission for Public Higher Education will consist of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, with other states likely to join, DeSantis said Thursday at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

The new body would likely be used by state universities instead of existing regional accrediting bodies such as the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, which has butted heads with Republican lawmakers and education leaders in recent years after scrutinizing the operations of some state institutions.

“It will upend the monopoly of the woke accreditation cartels, and it will provide institutions with an alternative that focuses on student achievement rather than the ideological fads that have so permeated those accrediting bodies over the years,” DeSantis said.