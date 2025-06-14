Fox Biz Guest: Is Trump Ushering In World War 3?

Michael Lee, the founder of Michael Lee Strategies, told FOX Business host Stuart Varney that we could be looking at World War III, after Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

It wasn't long ago that Trump claimed that if he weren't elected, there would be WWIII.

Israel's attacks have thrown the stock markets into turmoil, and Lee said at this point the markets aren't as bad as they could be, and that left Varney with a sour taste in his mouth.

Varney said he was disappointed that Lee was not acting like a cheerleader for Wall Street and hyping to buy on the dip and instead taking a wait-and-see attitude on the markets.

LEE: Well, Stuart, I'll be adding capital today all along the AI infrastructure names. We'll see where the market opens, and so the ones that are down the biggest, I will be buying those dips. But look, this could go a lot of different directions. This could be the beginning of World War III. A downtrodden Varney mothered the word: 'Nah' LEE: This could be over in a week, so we've got to see how it plays out. VARNEY: You really think so, the beginning of World War III? LEE: Look, I hope not, Stuart, but this is a huge step up in level of aggression from Israel into Iran. This is not on board with the president's agenda, so we have to see how this plays out.

Israel's attacks on Iran are frightening.

By Trump cheering them on and threatening more is giving more people anxiety.

Trump will try to blame President Biden for this, but Israel has claimed Trump gave them a green light to go ahead.

It's all Trump.