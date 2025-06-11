Fox News Host Glosses Over Car Ramming Anti-ICE Protestors

Fox News host Harris Faulkner was more upset that Americans around the country are against Trump's bombastic immigration policy than she was when a Trump supporter drove his car through anti-ICE protesters who could've been killed.

Fox News is mainly showing video that emphasizes demented Donald Trump's vision to hear and call in the military to police US soil

In the segment before this video, Fox News was upset that pro-immigration groups were being alerted to ICE raids.

Fox News produces the cut to a video of a car trying to run over these anti-ICE protesters and check out how fast Hariss Faulkner moves on. If you blink, you may miss it.

FAULKNER: And a terrifying scene in Chicago. This is just not okay.



A driver plowed a car through a crowd of hundreds of anti-ICE demonstrators, but there's law enforcement on the ground too. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has also announced that his state's National Guard is ready to be deployed around the state to curb whatever happens there.

What does she mean when she says, "But there's law enforcement on the ground too?" And why transition to Greg Abbott? Deflection...

If a car were driving through a pro-Trump group, Faulkner and Fox News would have played this short clip over and over again on a loop, and attack Democrats.