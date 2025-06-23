How Hot Was It? Two Baseball Players Fell Ill During Saturday Games

Two MLB players fell ill yesterday while playing in extreme heat – as millions of Americans face dangerous temperatures and humidity during the first scary heat wave of the year. "Hey, it's summer, it's hot!" the usual idiots say. Via MSN.com:

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz and Seattle Mariners reliever Trent Thornton both fell sick Saturday as temperatures topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit and humidity drove the heat index above 100.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, De La Cruz vomited on the field in St. Louis as his team took on the Cardinals. An athletic trainer came out onto the field to check on him while the grounds crew cleaned up the area.

“I actually watched him. He drank a bunch of water. I mean a bunch,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “And then he went right out and got rid of it.”