John Oliver Warns Viewers About The Dangers Of 'AI Slop'

John Oliver covered the dangers of AI on his show, calling it “worryingly corrosive” for society. I'm with you, John! Via the Guardian:

On Last Week Tonight, Oliver said that the “spread of AI generation tools has made it very easy to flood social media sites with cheap, professional-looking, often deeply weird content” using the term AI slop to describe it all.

He referred to it as the “newest iteration of spam” with weird images and videos flooding people’s feeds, with some people having “absolutely no idea that it isn’t real”.

Oliver said that it was “extremely likely that we are gonna be drowning in this shit for the foreseeable future”.

With content such as this, “the whole point is to grab your attention” and given how easy it has become to make it, the barrier of entry has been reduced.