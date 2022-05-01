Daniel Goldman Warns About The Dangers Of FOX News Misinfo Re: Jan 6th

Goldman tells Ali Velshi that the problem with the January 6th committee is the ones whose minds need changing through the release of information only get their news from FOX and that "news" station will never talk about anything related to January 6th.
By Red PainterMay 1, 2022

Daniel Goldman joined Ali Velshi to talk about the great work the January 6th Committee is doing and the release of devastating text messages between Mark Meadows and Sean Hannity and how one of the main issues in our country is that viewers and consumers of right wing media and FOX News don't even hear about this stuff. It is literally ignored. So, their views of January 6th are being shaped by what they hear about - and more importantly, what they don't hear about - the events leading up to and directly following the insurrection. It is a wall that is virtually impossible to break through.

VELSHI: You said something interesting. The committee generally seemed displeased by the fact that these were leaked, because it might take the steam out of what they have got coming on June 9th. I wonder what that means to you. Does any of this matter? I mean this somewhat facetiously, but people seem to have made up their minds. Is there stuff you expect to come out that will cause people who were either on the fence, if there were any Americans on the fence about Americans. Saying, this is actually crazy. Americans were fully involved in a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the government. Do you believe there is material that will change hearts and minds?

GOLDMAN: I believe that there is material that should change hearts and minds. I think one of the problems in our country right now is exemplified by the text messages between Mark Meadows and Sean Hannity, which is that a significant portion of the country only gets their "news" from a right-wing ecosystem that conceals the facts. And so, the people who watch FOX News and get their information from right wing radio or right wing internet will not learn about the devastating and damning text messages between Mark Meadows. That is a fundamental problem. If they did, there would be evidence that FOX viewers, when they watch CNN, actually change their minds, if they did see news of all this stuff, they might change their minds. It is an incredibly difficult situation for all of us, who cares about democracy in rule of law, and to cannot really reach a significant portion of the country that believes in conspiracy theories and completely unfounded rationales.

If only there was a way to remove FOX News from their air, we may have a chance to save this country. Because the reality is that FOX is anti-American, anti-Democracy and anti-truth.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue