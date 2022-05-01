Daniel Goldman Warns About The Dangers Of FOX News Misinfo Re: Jan 6th

Daniel Goldman joined Ali Velshi to talk about the great work the January 6th Committee is doing and the release of devastating text messages between Mark Meadows and Sean Hannity and how one of the main issues in our country is that viewers and consumers of right wing media and FOX News don't even hear about this stuff. It is literally ignored. So, their views of January 6th are being shaped by what they hear about - and more importantly, what they don't hear about - the events leading up to and directly following the insurrection. It is a wall that is virtually impossible to break through.

VELSHI: You said something interesting. The committee generally seemed displeased by the fact that these were leaked, because it might take the steam out of what they have got coming on June 9th. I wonder what that means to you. Does any of this matter? I mean this somewhat facetiously, but people seem to have made up their minds. Is there stuff you expect to come out that will cause people who were either on the fence, if there were any Americans on the fence about Americans. Saying, this is actually crazy. Americans were fully involved in a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the government. Do you believe there is material that will change hearts and minds?

GOLDMAN: I believe that there is material that should change hearts and minds. I think one of the problems in our country right now is exemplified by the text messages between Mark Meadows and Sean Hannity, which is that a significant portion of the country only gets their "news" from a right-wing ecosystem that conceals the facts. And so, the people who watch FOX News and get their information from right wing radio or right wing internet will not learn about the devastating and damning text messages between Mark Meadows. That is a fundamental problem. If they did, there would be evidence that FOX viewers, when they watch CNN, actually change their minds, if they did see news of all this stuff, they might change their minds. It is an incredibly difficult situation for all of us, who cares about democracy in rule of law, and to cannot really reach a significant portion of the country that believes in conspiracy theories and completely unfounded rationales.