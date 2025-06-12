Marco Rubio Congratulates Russia On 'Russia Day'

As the Trump administration readies itself to normalize relations again with Russia (and affirm its own path to authoritarianism), the people of Ukraine and around the world can see the message they're sending.

Russia also says they're in talks to ease visa restrictions so that Russians can more easily travel to the United States, according to TASS.

Disgusting.

June 12 (Reuters) - The United States supports Russians' aspirations for a brighter future, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on the occasion of Russia Day, reaffirming a desire for constructive engagement in efforts to bring about peace in the war with Ukraine. The Russia Day holiday marks the country's 1990 declaration of sovereignty, more than a year before the collapse of the Soviet Union. "The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build on their aspirations for a brighter future," Rubio said in a statement on the State Department website. "We also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States' desire for constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine," he added. "It is our hope that peace will foster more mutually beneficial relations between our countries."

A few months ago, I got an email from Secretary of State Marco Rubio: our work was suspended - not in the U.S. national interest. Today, another email: congratulations to Russia on its National Day. As a Ukrainian, I got the message loud and clear. pic.twitter.com/b9asNJSABT — Olena Tregub (@OTregub) June 12, 2025