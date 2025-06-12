Marco Rubio Congratulates Russia On 'Russia Day'

For the first time since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States' State Department is sending warm greetings and "supports Russians' aspirations for a brighter future."
Credit: Getty/State Department
By Ed ScarceJune 12, 2025

As the Trump administration readies itself to normalize relations again with Russia (and affirm its own path to authoritarianism), the people of Ukraine and around the world can see the message they're sending.

Russia also says they're in talks to ease visa restrictions so that Russians can more easily travel to the United States, according to TASS.

Disgusting.

Source: Reuters

June 12 (Reuters) - The United States supports Russians' aspirations for a brighter future, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on the occasion of Russia Day, reaffirming a desire for constructive engagement in efforts to bring about peace in the war with Ukraine.

The Russia Day holiday marks the country's 1990 declaration of sovereignty, more than a year before the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build on their aspirations for a brighter future," Rubio said in a statement on the State Department website.

"We also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States' desire for constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine," he added.

"It is our hope that peace will foster more mutually beneficial relations between our countries."

