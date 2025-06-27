Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants To Fire Senate Parliamentarian

Republicans are freaking out that Senate parliamentarian MacDonough "denied the GOP plan to cap states' ability to collect more federal Medicaid funding through health care provider taxes."

If Republicans didn't lie and manipulate everything they do for the Trump administration then the idea of looking at a legislative bill of any kind through a nonpartisan lens would be perfectly fine.

Not in this case as the appropriations bill is one huge mess.

GREENE: You know, Steve, it's coming down to this. We've got radical activist judges destroying President Trump's agenda. Now we have a Senate parliamentarian that is acting like a far-left activist in her role. Leader Thune needs to fire her. He needs to fire the Senate parliamentarian. They need to quickly replace her with a good Republican, someone that we know and that we can trust and will do a good job. And we need to be able to get this thing through. But we need to stop allowing these far-left activists, whether they're an unelected bureaucrat or a judge, from stopping the people's agenda. And it's getting to be infuriating.

If something isn't rubber stamped then it must be expunged.

ABC News reports that Senate Majority Leader John Thune,"has said for months that he was opposed to going against the Senate's rule enforcer."

Trump's July 4th deadline is in jeopardy now because the Senate has to scramble to figure out new ways to kick off millions of people from Medicaid.

The MAGA GOP is now forced to work overtime to give their megadonors tax cuts at the expense of the working class.