Mike’s Blog Roundup

Bark Bark Woof Woof - Juneteenth;

d r i f t g l a s s - feeling!

P.M. Carpenter’s Commentary - 5 months of ‘leadership' by a textbook imbecile;

The Rectification of Names - New York City mayoral note;

You Might Notice a Trend - the reckless reprisal.

And remember Curveball? L. Paul Bremer III? Yellowcake? The Downing Street Memos? Take a spin in the Mother Jones Iraq War Wayback Machine! Extraordinary Rendition? Condi at the piano? Who knows what you’ll find!

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with ‘for MBRU' in the subject line).