Oh No, The O.J. Simpson Slow Car Chase

ON June 17, 1994, I was riveted to the television set watching the New York Knicks play the Houston Rockets in game five of the NBA finals. I'm a huge Knicks fan, and I was into the game because it was the first time they got past the Chicago Bulls, when suddenly the game was interrupted by the breaking news.

I was like WTF?

Viewers across the nation are glued to their television screens on June 17, 1994, watching as a fleet of black-and-white police cars pursues a white Ford Bronco along Interstate 405 in Los Angeles, California. Inside the Bronco is Orenthal James “O.J.” Simpson, a former professional football player, actor and sports commentator whom police suspected of involvement in the recent murders of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Later on, NBC used a split screen to cover the game and the chase.

I was furious.

You know the rest. Open thread, but don't do it in slow motion.