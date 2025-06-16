Protester Killed In Crossfire After Gunman Spotted At SLC Protest

For some reason, this hasn't gotten much coverage in the national media. Via the Deseret News:

A 39-year-old man, identified as Utah resident Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, died Saturday after being shot during a large “No Kings” protest in downtown Salt Lake City, Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said Sunday. Three people also believed to be part of the incident were taken into custody, one of whom, identified as 24-year-old Utah resident Arturo Roberto Gamboa, was shot as everything unfolded, according to Salt Lake police. He was transported to a hospital in serious condition. Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 151 S. State shortly before 8 p.m. It took place as an estimated 10,000 people marched downtown to protest recent federal policy decisions.

This was a very confusing story, as the man with the AR-15 assault rifle took cover among a group of protesters taking cover in a nearby garage. As far as I can tell from the official accounts, peacekeepers shot at Gamboa when he charged into the crowd with his rifle. That's when the bystander was accidentally killed. Via the Salt Lake Tribune:

A man dressed in black was squatting quietly with a group of “No Kings” protesters taking refuge in the corner alcove of a downtown building, after gunshots had disrupted the end of a peaceful march of 10,000 from Pioneer Park. Sam Hernandez had talked with the man a few minutes earlier on the street, and had seen the stock of a rifle in his backpack. Now he told the protesters gathered in the corner that he thought the man had a gun. When no one reacted, Hernandez did. Without thinking, he said in an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune Sunday, he walked over to who police later identified as Arturo Gamboa and said, “You have a gun in your bag,” while he grabbed the backpack away. “He tried to grab it a little bit. ... but I grabbed it and I held it out for the police,” Hernandez said. [...] The police chief said investigators believe a man who was apparently part of the event’s “peacekeeping” team had fired the shot that ultimately killed Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, a 39-year-old Clearfield man who was participating in the march. According to police, two “peacekeepers” saw Gamboa move behind a wall along the route of the downtown procession and retrieve a rifle, and they tried to intervene. The “peacekeeping” men in vests confronted Gamboa, Redd said, and Gamboa raised his rifle and ran toward the crowd. One of the men in vests then fired a handgun three times toward Gamboa, according to police. Ah Loo was fatally struck by a bullet, according to police; Gamboa was also hit by the gunfire and fled.