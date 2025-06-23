Sen. Kelly: The Person Without Combat Experience Wants To Drop Bomb

"It did not have to be done like this right now," he said.
By Susie MadrakJune 23, 2025

Sen. Mark Kelly summed it up nicely. Via HuffPost:

“I find it interesting that the person without combat experience is often the first person to want to drop a bomb,” Kelly said while appearing Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

He continued, “And that’s what we see here. And what we did last night puts those troops, 40,000 of them, at further risk. But we are going to do everything we can to protect that. Now, we’ve got a very capable military. We’re going to do our best to defend our interests.”

Kelly’s comments came after Trump announced Saturday that the U.S. struck three nuclear facilities in Iran. Trump called the attacks “very successful” in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

Amazing. NYT has more confirmation that Trump's decision to bomb Iran was motivated in large part by the way the Israeli strikes were "playing" on Fox News, which drove him to want credit for it

Greg Sargent (@gregsargent.bsky.social) 2025-06-23T10:47:14.038Z

So Trump lied when he said “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated”? No way? He lied?

Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan.bsky.social) 2025-06-23T01:03:51.237Z

“completely and totally obliterated”

Will Jennings 🗳️ (@drjennings.bsky.social) 2025-06-22T23:34:31.697Z

https://bsky.app/profile/warren.senate.gov/post/3ls7aiyiy2s2nh

