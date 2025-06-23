Sen. Kelly: The Person Without Combat Experience Wants To Drop Bomb

Sen. Mark Kelly summed it up nicely. Via HuffPost:

“I find it interesting that the person without combat experience is often the first person to want to drop a bomb,” Kelly said while appearing Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

He continued, “And that’s what we see here. And what we did last night puts those troops, 40,000 of them, at further risk. But we are going to do everything we can to protect that. Now, we’ve got a very capable military. We’re going to do our best to defend our interests.”

Kelly’s comments came after Trump announced Saturday that the U.S. struck three nuclear facilities in Iran. Trump called the attacks “very successful” in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.