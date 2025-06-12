Senator Demolishes Pete Hegseth Over 'Law And Order'

Senator Jack Reed had to explain the U.S. Constitution to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth like he was a child in second grade on the subject of law and order on US soil.

During Wednesday's Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing, Sen. Jack Reed said that Trump sending in the military in Los Angeles violates the U.S. Constitution as well as being illegal.

Hegseth offered little to defend Trump's actions.

HEGSETH: So the mission in Los Angeles as you know well sir is not about lethality it's about maintaining law and order on behalf of law enforcement agents who deserve to do their job without being attacked by mobs of people. We're very proud that the National Guard and the Marines are on the streets defending the ICE agents and they will continue to do that and they're doing a great job. REED: Law and order is a civil function under the Constitution of the United States. Civil enforcement, law enforcement authorities, not the U.S. military. HEGSETH: And there's plenty of precedent for the U.S. military supporting law enforcement officers. REED: And what your military is doing right now is laying concertina wire, guarding buildings, maintaining vehicles for other services. This is not only, I think, illegal but also a diminution of the readiness and the focus of the military.

Trump using the Insurrection Act does not correlate to "plenty of precedent for the U.S. military supporting law enforcement officers."

The anti-ICE protests became more massive when Trump sent in the troops and the National Guard for no other reason than intimidation and aspiration to be a dictator.