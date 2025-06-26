When You Forgot To Do Your Homework, So You Hold Up A Pic Of Trump Instead

Kari Lake, special advisor to the United States Agency for Global Media, who lost two statewide elections in Arizona, was turned into a mere puddle during a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Democrats took well-deserved shots at the election-denying Trump sycophant. When asked if she could produce "a record," she held up a photo of Donald Trump instead.
Then, Arizona Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton called out Kari Lake to her stupid filtered face, saying, "You ran for Governor. You lost. Instead of conceding, you embarrassed yourself and our state by lying again and again for years, blaming everything under the sun for your loss except for your own toxic politics."
He didn't stop there, and she hasn't changed one bit:
Lake's response to Stanton was predictable:
Lake revealed that she didn't know that the people of Armenia speak Armenian.
There's more. Rep. Madeleine Dean told Kari Lake, "You are a propaganda machine for the Trump administration," right to her face.
Kari, why didn't you display Trump's pic again? That's so helpful, dear. Bless her heart.