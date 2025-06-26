When You Forgot To Do Your Homework, So You Hold Up A Pic Of Trump Instead

Kari Lake is wholly unqualified for any job. IHOP would turn her down if she applied.
By Conover KennardJune 26, 2025

Kari Lake, special advisor to the United States Agency for Global Media, who lost two statewide elections in Arizona, was turned into a mere puddle during a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Democrats took well-deserved shots at the election-denying Trump sycophant. When asked if she could produce "a record," she held up a photo of Donald Trump instead.

Then, Arizona Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton called out Kari Lake to her stupid filtered face, saying, "You ran for Governor. You lost. Instead of conceding, you embarrassed yourself and our state by lying again and again for years, blaming everything under the sun for your loss except for your own toxic politics."

He didn't stop there, and she hasn't changed one bit:

Lake's response to Stanton was predictable:

Lake revealed that she didn't know that the people of Armenia speak Armenian.

There's more. Rep. Madeleine Dean told Kari Lake, "You are a propaganda machine for the Trump administration," right to her face.

Kari, why didn't you display Trump's pic again? That's so helpful, dear. Bless her heart.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon