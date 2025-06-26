When You Forgot To Do Your Homework, So You Hold Up A Pic Of Trump Instead

Kari Lake, special advisor to the United States Agency for Global Media, who lost two statewide elections in Arizona, was turned into a mere puddle during a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Democrats took well-deserved shots at the election-denying Trump sycophant. When asked if she could produce "a record," she held up a photo of Donald Trump instead.

Then, Arizona Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton called out Kari Lake to her stupid filtered face, saying, "You ran for Governor. You lost. Instead of conceding, you embarrassed yourself and our state by lying again and again for years, blaming everything under the sun for your loss except for your own toxic politics."

He didn't stop there, and she hasn't changed one bit:

Rep. Greg Stanton: "Ms. Lake, to regain a semblance of your credibility, are you finally able to admit you lost the 2022 Arizona election?"



Kari Lake: " It saddens me that you are from Arizona." pic.twitter.com/jpC0ZQkgdz — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) June 25, 2025

Lake's response to Stanton was predictable:

Kari Lake responds to Rep. Stanton calling her a two time loser: A remember the stories about you where they said you had a gay lover pic.twitter.com/7Eu405JqXR — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2025

Lake revealed that she didn't know that the people of Armenia speak Armenian.

.@RepJimCosta -- "Do you happen to know, Ms. Lake ... I assume you know what language the people of Armenia speak?"



Kari Lake: "I've actually heard it. It's a beautiful language. I can't name it. Can you please tell me?"



Rep. Costa: "Yeah, it's Armenian." pic.twitter.com/0BuINpBCiL — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 25, 2025

There's more. Rep. Madeleine Dean told Kari Lake, "You are a propaganda machine for the Trump administration," right to her face.

Rep. Madeleine Dean to Kari Lake: "You are a propaganda machine for the Trump administration." pic.twitter.com/IXw4xegUDG — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) June 25, 2025

Kari, why didn't you display Trump's pic again? That's so helpful, dear. Bless her heart.