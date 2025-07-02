2nd Circuit Upholds NY Right To Enforce Gun Industry Liability Law

Gun control advocates celebrated the Second Circuit’s ruling as a “bellwether for other challenges to similar laws across the country.”
2nd Circuit Upholds NY Right To Enforce Gun Industry Liability Law
Credit: Nick Youngson Gun laws by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free
By Susie MadrakJuly 11, 2025

A Second Circuit panel yesterday affirmed the enforceability of a New York law that imposes liability for gun industry members who knowingly or recklessly endanger the safety or health of the public in New York through their sale or marketing of firearms. Via Courthouse News:

Passed in 2021, the law set up a framework of accountability for the gun industry, setting a requirement for firearms companies that sell guns into New York to put safeguards in place to address straw purchasing, gun trafficking and theft.

A firearms arms industry group claimed on appeal that the law was preempted by federal protections for gunmakers, but the three-judge Second Circuit panel concluded “the law falls within [the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act]’s predicate exception clause and thus is not preempted.”

Gun control advocates celebrated the Second Circuit’s ruling as a “bellwether for other challenges to similar laws across the country.”

Eric Tirschwell, executive director of the legal arm of the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, celebrated the ruling as an affirmation that “no one is above the law,” echoing a phrase often reprised by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon